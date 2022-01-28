Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $151.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.05 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.