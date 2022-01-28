Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRBN. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,984.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 116,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 111,222 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 66,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.