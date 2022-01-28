Scotia Capital Inc. Has $473,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 76.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $56,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $46,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $205.43 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

