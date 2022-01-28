Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

PH stock opened at $308.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $255.79 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

