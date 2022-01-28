Scotiabank Trims Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$240.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYD. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$251.15.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$186.23 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$167.07 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$196.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

