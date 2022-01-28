Scotiabank Weighs in on Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orbia Advance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MXCHY opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

