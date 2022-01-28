Scrypta 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $76.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $147,417.44 and approximately $76.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,221,664 coins and its circulating supply is 20,221,664 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

