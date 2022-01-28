Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 383,626 Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 109.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,626 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $109,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 40,063.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMAC remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,798. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

