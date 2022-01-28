Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 83,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,158,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $58,603,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $66.11. 99,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

