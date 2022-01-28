Sculptor Capital LP Has $13.40 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,357 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 155,235 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BBL traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 385,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

