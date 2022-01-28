Sculptor Capital LP Invests $35.33 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 302,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $70,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.78. 17,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.