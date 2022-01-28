SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Down 0.7%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.53 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.69 ($0.13). 142,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 711,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.40) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.40) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SDX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 33 ($0.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £19.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

