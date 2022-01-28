Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $1.80-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.