Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.45.

NASDAQ STX opened at $103.68 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

