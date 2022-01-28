Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $8.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

