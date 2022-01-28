Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE:SNV opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

