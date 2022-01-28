Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

INDB opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

