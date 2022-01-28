Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of SNV opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after buying an additional 176,921 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

