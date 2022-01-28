Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of GTLS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.57. 278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,548. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $167,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

