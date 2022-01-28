Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Raymond James’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.16. 8,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,647. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

