Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

