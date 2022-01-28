Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after buying an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,887,000 after buying an additional 254,873 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ST traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,286. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.