Sentinel Protocol Trading Down 8.2% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $50.36 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

