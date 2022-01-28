Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $7.51. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 4,369 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 245,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 75,932 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

