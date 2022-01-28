ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $689.16.

NYSE:NOW opened at $528.69 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.38 and its 200-day moving average is $623.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

