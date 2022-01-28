SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $835.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.