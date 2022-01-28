SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,917 Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

