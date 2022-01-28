SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,406 Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 36.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

