SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,037,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,064,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,936,790 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMTR stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

