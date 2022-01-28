SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $138,000 in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMTV. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

