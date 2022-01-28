SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

In related news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $381.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.