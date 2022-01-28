SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 58.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EverQuote by 91.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin bought 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 52,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $768,301.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 471,038 shares of company stock worth $6,765,170 and sold 20,142 shares worth $319,851. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.