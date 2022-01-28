SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

