SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 427 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Materion by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.35. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

