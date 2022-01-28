SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,178 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter worth $107,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 54.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritor news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

