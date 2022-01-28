SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842 in the last quarter.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. Research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

