SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Down 63.2% in January

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the December 31st total of 263,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 855,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:SBET opened at $1.54 on Friday. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

