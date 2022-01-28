Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ SMED remained flat at $$6.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

