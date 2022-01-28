Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.81

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 7783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

SHEN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

