Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.81

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 7783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
SHEN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.