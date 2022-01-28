Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.74. 44,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,135. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
