Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.74. 44,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,135. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

