ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ShiftPixy during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ShiftPixy during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

