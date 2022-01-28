Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 345.5% in January

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Shiseido in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.27. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.