Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.93.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS opened at $13.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.