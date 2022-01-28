Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$10.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.