Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAEYY. HSBC started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $10.73 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

