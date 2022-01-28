Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Shopify by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $815.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,309.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,426.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,543.37.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.