Short Interest in Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Drops By 95.5%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AVIFY opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.31. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.