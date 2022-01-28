Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Declines By 98.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:AIRYY remained flat at $$15.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Air China has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Air China will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

