Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Declines By 95.6%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACKAY opened at $18.85 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

