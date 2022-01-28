Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Declines By 95.6%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACKAY opened at $18.85 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

