Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Rises By 1,300.0%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AZRGF opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. Azrieli Group has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

